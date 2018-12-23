RUSH, Phyllis C. (Lawler)

December 21, 2018, beloved wife of the late Peter D. Rush; dearest mother of Michael W. (Deborah) Rush, late Patrick L. Rush, and Maureen C. (Terrence) Hourihan; beloved mother-in-law of Melissa (Ray Siulc) Rush; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Caitlyn) Rush, Michael (Gunce) Rush, Claire (Eric) Rudenberg, and Patrick Hourihan; great grandmother of Charlie and Maddie Rose Rush; dear sister of Patricia (late John) Strohmeier. If so desired, donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com