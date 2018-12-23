ROWLEY, Annette J. (Krasinski)

December 13, 2018, of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of the late Franklin R. Rowley; dearest mother of Ryan (Kathleen) and late Richard (Katrina) Rowley; dear grandmother of Samantha and Leigh; daughter of the late Thomas and Rose (Rej) Krasinski; sister of Rose, late Thomas, Mary Lou and Edward; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial December 29, at 9 AM in Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., near Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga. No prior visitation. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.