ROBINSON, Lester Jr.

ROBINSON - Lester Jr. Entered into rest December 20, 2018, loving husband of Gene Etta (nee Woods) Robinson; loving father of Antoine (Vivian) Lanier and Matthew Lester Robinson; loving grandfather of Antoine Nicholas and Tatiana Lanier; loving brother of Myra Robinson-Moses (Darryl); also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Lester, a retired Pharmacist of Rite Aid Pharmacy, was a graduate of Hutch-Tech High School and Howard University. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 29, 2018, from 10 AM-11 AM at Evangelistic Temple Community Church and Center, 92 Hedley Pl., where funeral services will immediately follow. Rev. George W. DuBois officiating. Entombment Serenity Mausoleum Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com