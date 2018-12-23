Robber takes cash from South Buffalo 7-Eleven

A robber stole less than $100 from the cash register of a South Buffalo 7-Eleven on Saturday, according to a police report.

The suspect demanded an employee of the convenience store at 481 Abbott Road open the register drawer and give him money or he "will blow up the place," according to the report.

After he reached over the counter and took money, two customers tried to subdue the robber. He managed to get away and was last seen at South Park Avenue and Tifft Street.

The report did not include the time of the robbery or the specific amount of cash taken.