REINECKE, Paul G.

REINECKE - Paul G. Of Hamburg, entered into rest December 19, 2018. Beloved son of Sharon M. (nee Skowronski) and the late Albert D. Reinecke; devoted brother of Jennifer (Mitchel Southwick) Reinecke and the late Michael Reinecke; cherished uncle of Grace Southwick; loving companion of the late Muttley the dog; loving and caring best friend to Debbie; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many caring friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Donations may be made in Paul's name to a local SPCA of your choice. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com