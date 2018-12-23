Deaths Death Notices
PRICE, Parker P.
Price - Parker P.
Of East Aurora, NY, December 20, 2018.Beloved husband of the late Barbara; loving father of Cheryl (James) Sneath, Susan (William) Holmes, Jacqueline (David) O'Connor, and Constance P. (Douglas) Littlewood; dear grandfather of Parker, Shannon, Billy (Jill), Michael, Kelly, Eric, and Caitlyn; survived by seven great-grandchildren; brother of Claude "Les" (Anne) Price and the late Gerald (late Sarah), Virginia (William) Norde, Robert (Ann) and Richard Price. Funeral Services private. Please share condolences online at www.woodfh.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook