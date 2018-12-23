PRICE, Parker P.

Price - Parker P.

Of East Aurora, NY, December 20, 2018.Beloved husband of the late Barbara; loving father of Cheryl (James) Sneath, Susan (William) Holmes, Jacqueline (David) O'Connor, and Constance P. (Douglas) Littlewood; dear grandfather of Parker, Shannon, Billy (Jill), Michael, Kelly, Eric, and Caitlyn; survived by seven great-grandchildren; brother of Claude "Les" (Anne) Price and the late Gerald (late Sarah), Virginia (William) Norde, Robert (Ann) and Richard Price. Funeral Services private. Please share condolences online at www.woodfh.com