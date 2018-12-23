PIETZ, William R. "Bill"

Retired Federal Judge; on December 15, 2018 of Buffalo, NY; loving son of the late Carlton and Amelia Mank Pietz; dear brother of Raymond (Mary Jo) Pietz of Cheshire, OR; uncle of Ryan (Jessee) Pietz; cousin of William (Patricia) Mank; also survived by many other relatives. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be held in the spring at Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, South Buffalo, NY 14220. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com