PIETRAS, Henry W.

Of Elma, NY, December 21, 2018, beloved husband of the late Dorothy K. (nee Magda) Pietras; dearest father of Patricia Moscaritolo, Dave and Gary (Donna) Pietras; loving grandfather of Katie and Brian Pietras; brother of Irene (late Teddy) Gayler; predeceased by a brother and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca (668-5666) where funeral will be held Friday morning at 8:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 o'clock. Friends are invited.