PENFOLD, Nadine (Putney)

PENFOLD - Nadine (nee Putney)

Age 94, of New Port Richey, Florida passed away peacefully on December 10, 2018. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Curtis J. Penfold of East Aurora, New York; loving mother of Richard (Karen) Penfold of Orchard Park, NY, Kathie Christian (Bob) Fielder of Hudson, FL and Timothy (Karen) Penfold of East Aurora, NY; loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 15 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Robert (late Pauline) Putney of Farmersville, NY, late John "Jack" (Eleanor) Putney of East Aurora, late Joan (Les) Platz of Tennessee; also survived by nieces and nephews. Affectionately known as "Oma" to all, Nadine was a grandmother to more than just her family. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Dean's life at Immaculate Conception Church in East Aurora, NY on May 28, 2019 at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Nadine can be made to Gulfside Hospice & Pasco Palliative Care, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639 or online at https://www.ghppc.org.