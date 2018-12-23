PASSMORE, Joan L. (Pawlowski)

December 20, 2018, age 81, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Dennis Passmore; dearest mother of Lisa (Sean) Buckley, Maureen (late Robert) Rosina, Steven (Bonnie) and Jennifer (Bill) Cole; grandmother of Dominic, Jacob, Nathan, Madeline and Ethan; sister of George (Gail) and Ronald (Diane) Pawlowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private funeral services and Interment where held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.