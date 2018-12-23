PANZICA, Craig G.

PANZICA - Craig G. December 20, 2018, age 66; beloved husband of Martha Farewell; father of Craig W., Kevin (Marsha), and Christopher Panzica and Taylor and Hannah Farewell-Panzica; brother of William (Carolyn) Panzica and Michelle (Michael) Panzarella; lifelong friend of Elaine Panzica; also survived by four grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. All services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com