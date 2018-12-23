MYERS, Dolores G. (Bystrak)

Of Angola, NY, entered into rest December 21, 2018 at age 84. Daughter of the late Peter and Estelle Bystrak; wife of the late Carl Mann and Eugene Myers; loving companion of 20 plus years to Dan Paradiso; dearest mother of Carl (Elizabeth) Mann, Eugene Jr. (Magaly) Myers, Roy (Stacey) Myers, James (Cindy) Myers, Linda (Seraphino) Giancarlo, Maria (Kieth) Otrosinka, Jeanine Lauricella; sister of Jeannette Batycki, the late Maria Bystrak and late Carlia Yarrington; also survived by 25 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, December 28, 2018 from 3 - 8 PM in the Addison Funeral Home INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM in Parish of Our Lady Church, 10708 Brant-Angola Road, Brant, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.