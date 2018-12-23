MOSCA, Colette

MOSCA - Colette December 18, 2018, wife of the late Edward Mosca; loving mother of Mark (Nicole Kujowski) Mosca; dear sister of Christine "Tina" (Jack) McCann and the late Sally (late Martti) Timonen and the late Molly (late Dick) Danieu; also survived by many caring nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd., 822-1260.