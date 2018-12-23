MINEKIME, Lucille M. (Johnson)

December 11, 2018, of Vernon Center, NY, formerly of North Collins, NY, at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence C. Minekime. Loving mother of Lloyd (Kathy), Ron (Karen) Minekime and Carol (late Karl) Lowes. Cherished grandmother of R.C. Nicholas (Andrea) Minekime, Rick (Kathy), Brian (Alicia) and Gene (Sandra) Lowes. Great-grandmother of Boaz, Elsley, Quinn, Leia Lowes and Diego Nogales Minekime. Daughter of the late Eugene Johnson and Mable Phillips Johnson. Sister of the late Rev. Florn Johnson. Friends may call Friday, December 28, 2018 from 7-9 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY and Saturday, December 29, 2018, from 10-11 AM at The First Congregational Church, North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will take place at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to The First Congregational Church, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com