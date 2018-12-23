MINEKIME, Jane Marie (Velzy)

December 20, 2018 of Mount Airy, MD, formerly of Collins, NY at the age of 88 years, beloved wife of the late Wesley E. Minekime; loving mother of Norman E. (Cheryl) Minekime and Dr. James W. (Carole) Minekime; grandmother of Jonathan (Ashley) and Christine Minekime; great-grandmother of Wesley Minekime; sister of Walter (late Suzanne) Velzy. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), North Collins, NY, where funeral services will be held Friday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Collins Center Vol. Fire Dept. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com