MIKULEWICZ, Dorothea (Zientarski)

Mikulewicz - Dorothea (nee Zientarski) November 10, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of late Joseph V. Mikulewicz, Sr.; devoted mother of Susan Aronica, Linda Watkins, and Joseph (Dina) Mikulewicz; cherished grandmother of Daniel, Philip, Joseph, Justyn, and Vincent; loving sister of Diana (Michael) Babcock and late Eileen (Leonard) Gaj; also survived by nieces, nephews, and her special fur baby Charlie. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, December 29th at 11 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-627-2919. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Lake Parish Neighbors. Please leave your online condolences at

