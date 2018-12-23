MESZKOTOWICZ, Esther J. (Putas)

MESZKOTOWICZ - Esther J. (nee Putas)

December 21, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, beloved wife of the late Lee Meszkotowicz; dearest mother of Mark (Heather) Meszkotowicz; loving grandmother of Sophia and Liliana; sister of Lorry (late Rudy) Pikuzinski; sister-in-law of Irene Szymanski and Terry Szatkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services commencing at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.) Thursday at 9:30 AM and in Resurrection R.C. Church at 10 AM. Entombment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday 4-8 PM. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com