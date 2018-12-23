McLEOD, Barbara M. (Stachowiak)

McLEOD - Barbara M. (nee Stachowiak)

December 21, 2018, at age 80, beloved wife of the late Leslie McLeod; devoted mother of Michele (Paul) Addesa, Lynette (Wilbert) Aldrich and Charlene (Philip) Walker; loving grandmother of Paul (Maureen) Addesa, II, Jason (Kelly) Aldrich, Jennifer (Devin) Piotrowski, Rebecca (Geoffrey) Sexton, Aaron Addesa and Katerina Esford; great-grandmother of Jacob, Vincent, Anthony, Nathan, Ryan, Kaelyn, Nolan, Megan, Brayden and Avery; dear sister of Norman (Cynthia) Stachowiak, Dorothy Terry, Christine (James) Sugg and Paulette (Wallace) Chapman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services will be held in the spring. Arrangements by Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com