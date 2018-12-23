McLAUGHLIN, Clement C. IV "Chuck"

Unexpectedly December 21, 2018, age 50, beloved husband of Kelly (nee Bojt); dear father of Megyn and Kayla; stepfather of Chance Puinno; son of Linda and Mac; brother of Brian; also survived by many other family and friends. Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) where a service will follow at 7 PM. Chuck was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Persian Gulf War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.wnyheros.org Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com