McKNIGHT, Marjorie A. (Paschen)

McKNIGHT - Marjorie A. (nee Paschen)

December 21, 2018, beloved wife of the late John McKnight; mother of Tammy (Mathew) Montanari and John (Lisa Pappas) McKnight; grandmother of Brandon (Julie Booth) Montanari, Caitlin (Paul) Ekes, Connor Montanari and Emily McKnight; great-grandmother of Matthew, Kaylee and Aubree; daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Paschen; sister of John (Lisa) Paschen and the late William (Greta) Paschen. A Memorial Service will be held a later date. Memorials may be made to the Springville Vol. Fire Co. Arrangements by MAYFIELD FUNERAL SERVICES, LLC.