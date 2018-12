McKNIGHT, Lucerne S.

McKNIGHT - Lucerne S. Departed this life December 20, 2018. Wake Services will be held 10 AM, Friday, December 28, 2018 followed by an 11 AM Funeral at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave. Entombment, Serenity Mausoleum; Forestlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by TL Pickens Mortuary Ser. 66, E. Utica St. Please share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com