MARBURY, William E.

MARBURY - William E. December 20, 2018. Husband of the late Ruby L. Marbury; loving father of Zarita M. (Terry) Simmons, Catherine A. (Ronald ) McCoy, Ruby A. (Kenneth) Stevens, Kimberly L. Marbury, Robert Pearson. Grandfather of twelve, preceded by two grandchildren; great-grandfather of 29. Wake, 11 am Thursday, funeral, 12 noon, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home.