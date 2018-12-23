Man stabbed during confrontation outside Lower West Side store

A man was stabbed in the arm Saturday outside a lower West Side store, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police he was standing outside a store near the corner of Virginia and 10th streets when the attacker knocked a beverage out of his hands and grabbed him by the neck.

After the victim pushed the attacker away, the assailant stabbed him in the right forearm before walking into the store, according to the report.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. The report did not include the time of the attack or the age of the victim.