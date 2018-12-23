MACK, Donald F.

MACK - Donald F. December 21, 2018, beloved husband of Patricia; dear father of Jacqueline (Brian) Brown, Gregory, Douglas and the late Donald Mack; loving grandfather of five; brother of Thomas (Jeanne) Mack and the late Eileen (Robert) Wright, Aloysius (Arlene) Mack, Mary (survived by Theodore) Guzowski, Catherine (Shirley) Quick and Msgr. Robert Mack; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 4-7 PM (funeral prayers at 6:45 PM).