LINDQUIST, Robyn C.

LINDQUIST - Robyn C. Age 72, of Cheektowaga and formerly of Bemus Point, NY, December 15, 2018. Mother of Merry (Douglas) Rollain and Michael (Caroline) Parker; grandmother of Travis and Michael Parker; sister of Ronald (Mary Kay) Lindquist and the late Robert Lindquist; and sister-in-law of Terri (late Robert) Lindquist. Also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Robyn's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneralhome.com