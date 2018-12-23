Lesson from loss: 'You have to make plays,' McDermott says

The Buffalo Bills again had a group of young wide receivers on the field in a 24-12 loss to the New England Patriots, but the group struggled with some drops and an inability to make some catches.

"The lesson a lot of our young players learned is that when given opportunities, you have to make plays," coach Sean McDermott said. "Sometimes Josh could make better throws. Other times, the ball was on the money and we have to plays on the ball and get the production you need to play good football."

The Patriots under Bill Belichick were 9-0 against rookie quarterbacks at home. Make it 10-0 as New England was able to confuse Allen at times.

"They were doing good things," McDermott said. "Give credit where it’s due. They had a good plan. As a young quarterback, you're going to see some things from time to time that were new. He settled down and at times made some good throws overall, but we did not have enough on offense in terms of production."

Here is more from McDermott's postgame news conference:

On lack of run game: "You have to be able to run the football and stay balanced as best as you can. That starts with the line of scrimmage. … We ran first two plays and then couldn’t get anything on third and long. ... Overall, I expected us to run the ball more better than we did today."

On an inability to stop the run: "Give them the credit for having a good scheme early. We made the adjustments and quieted it down at some point (for a time). There's a lot of fundamentals in there when you talk about run defense, getting off blockers and tackling. There were times we didn’t tackle well enough. We’ve got to go back and look at that as we look at our defense.

On why tight end Charles Clay was inactive: "Coach’s decision. You can only dress 46. ... It was production and looking at young guys to see if when given the opportunity, they can make plays."

On the Jason Croom fumble: "That’s one of the opportunities I thought we had. If we score there with a touchdown, we're within a touchdown or so. I love the effort, but you also have to keep it high and tight and have two hands on the ball when you feel like the play is ending."