LANC - Margaret "Margie"

December 9, 2018. Loving mother of John Reichlin; loving grammy of Jackson Reichlin; beloved daughter of Rita Lanc (nee Tojek) and the late John C. Lanc; loving sister of Patricia (Tom) Beckwith, Nancy (Eugene) Alimonti and the late JoAnn; also many lovable and considerate aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Margaret has donated her body to UB and will be cremated. Memorial Mass to be announced.