Lake-effect snow expected today south of Buffalo

Some people south of Buffalo will definitely be getting a White Christmas.

Up to 3 to 5 inches of lake-effect snow could fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. today in southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Those accumulations are only for places that see the most persistent bands of lake-effect snow, the Weather Service said, issuing a winter weather advisory for the 12-hour period.

"The steadiest snows will be from midmorning to early afternoon Monday," forecasters said. The snow will come down in relatively narrow bands, so anyone traveling should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility.

Folks in the Northtowns will see around an inch of snow today, with snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Lake effect snow will produce localized moderate accumulations today and tonight east and southeast of Lakes Erie and Ontario. If you have travel plans on this Christmas Eve be prepared for snow covered roads and reduced visibility at times in the snow belts. #nywx pic.twitter.com/TubkKMW8Y8 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 24, 2018

There's a chance "a brief burst of snow" may travel down the Thruway from Buffalo to Batavia around midday to the early afternoon, making roads slick with a quick coating of snow, the Weather Service said.

High temperatures today are expected to reach the mid 30s. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph and will diminish tonight.

No additional snowfall is currently predicted around the region for Christmas Day.