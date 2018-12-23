KUHLMANN, Rev. John L.

KUHLMANN - Rev. John L. Of Buffalo and Jamestown, NY, December 21, 2018. Pastor Emeritus of St. Mary of Lourdes Church, Bemus Point and former WCA Hospital Chaplain, beloved son of the late John H. and Virginia Love Kuhlmann; dear brother of James (Susan) Kuhlmann, Kathleen (Robert) King, Mary O'Neill, Philip (Cheryl Schley), Virginia "Ginger" (Candace Shelton) Kuhlmann and the late Peter Kirk (Bing) Kuhlmann; also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Friends may call at St. Mary of Lourdes R.C. Church, 41 Main St., Bemus Point, NY for visitation Thursday from 3-7 PM, where Mass of Christian Burial will be con-celebrated Friday at 10 AM. The Most Reverend Edward M. Grosz, D.D. Auxiliary Bishop of Buffalo is the Main Celebrant. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Tonawanda Twp., NY. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Sisters of St. Mary Namur Infirmary Fund, 241 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, NY 14213 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com