KUEBLER, Walter L. "Wally"

Age 88, of North Tonawanda, Friday, December 21, 2018, surrounded by family under the care of Niagara Hospice. Mr. Kuebler was born in Buffalo, NY on July 24, 1930 to Francis J. and Anna (Nee Walsh) Kuebler. Walter was a 56 year member of Rescue Fire Company, a former Alderman for North Tonawanda from 1970-1974, and served in the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Kuebler was predeceased by his wives the late Betty (Harsch) and the late Marion (Decker); his brothers Francis (the late Doris), Joseph, Thomas (the late Noreen) and Donald (the late Mary) Kuebler. Walter is survived by his children Larry (Dotti) Kuebler and Debbie Kuebler Amigone (Dave Ossman); grandfather of Kelli Kuebler McArthur, Larry Kuebler, Jr. and Scott (Jessica) Kuebler; brother of Robert (the late Virginia) Kuebler and Ann (Ed) McCarthy; great-grandfather of nine; stepfather of Steve and Doug Decker; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Guest registry at Wattengel.com. Memorials may be made to Hospice Niagara.