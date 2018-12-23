KRIEG - James Leo Peacefully departed from this life on November 10, 2018, at the age of 69. Jim was born in Buffalo, New York on May 29, 1949. He played high school football for the Kenmore East Bulldogs, graduated in 1968 and was later inducted into KE Athletic Hall of Fame. Jim was recruited to play wide receiver for the Washington Huskies with Sonny Sixkiller in 1970-71. In 1970, his 54 receptions for 738 yards were the most in program history to date. Known as a tremendous special teams player, he still holds Washington's kickoff returns records for career touchdowns and career average. Jim played in the 1971

East-West Shrine Game and 1972 Hula

Bowl. In 1970, Jim was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 5th round of the NFL Draft. Jim owned Country Club Liquors for 30 years in Palm Desert before becoming a Realtor with Bennion Deville Homes for the past 10 years. He was also a devoted member of the Sacred Heart Church. Jim was diagnosed with glioblastoma in March of this year and fought it with courage, kindness and determination. Jim never lost his sense of humor and his love of life. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Krieg; daughters, Justine Kiosoglous and Courtney Tanner; their mother Margaret Banchiu; grandchildren, Cole and Cate Tanner; and brother and sisters, George Krieg, Cheryl Gerber and Mary Mokka. Funeral Services were held at Forest Lawn on November 27th in Indian Wells, California. God bless you, Jim, you are our Hero. We love and miss you every single day.