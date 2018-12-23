KRASOWSKI, Kathleen M. (McDonald)

December 16, 2018 of West Seneca, NY; daughter of the late John J. and Norine Rogers McDonald; dear mother of Collin J. and Callahan G. Krasowski; sister of Patricia (Donald) Frankowski, Norine (Dale) Tepas, Michael P. McDonald, Mary Clare (Michael) Faliero and the late John J. McDonald, Jr.; sister-in-law of Kathleen McDonald (Fred Zimmerman); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:00 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Saturday morning from 9:00 -11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Mercy Academy. Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.