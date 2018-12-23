KOVACS, Elizabeth

KOVACS - Elizabeth

December 19, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Laszlo; survivors include her daughter Erzsebet (David Bindig) Kovacs, of Angola, and her son Laszlo (Susan Depp), of Tarpon Springs, FL; grandchildren Jennifer Long (Jason Small), of Angola, Kevin Kovacs (Amy), of Miles City, MT, and Karolyn (Timothy) Anderson, of Leesburg, VA; and two sets of twin great-granddaughters Linnaea and Elise Kovacs and Maren and Amelia Anderson. She is also survived by her brother Louis (Ibolya) Kovacs, of Oneida, sister Judith Horvath, of Szigetszentmiklos, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Prayers Friday at 10 o'clock with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30.