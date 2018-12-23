KOMM, Parker

KOMM - Parker Of East Amherst, NY, passed at the age of 95, December 21, 2018. Parker was predeceased by his devoted and loving wife Dorothy ( nee Bastiani). He leaves behind his grateful children Richard (late Susan), Leon (Cindy), Dr. Kevin (Donna) Komm and Mary Lynn (Stephen) Vujcec; his cherished grandchildren Keri (Gus) Walters, Amy (Justin) Muscato, LIndsay (Chris) Marcinelli, Dr. Kelly (Stephen) Truong, Lisa (Mark Fornatale) Komm, Michael (Jill) Komm, Dr. Casey (Randy Calzo) Komm, Brett (Elizabeth Soucise) Komm, Dr. Jorden (Danielle) Komm, Branden (Peggy) Komm, Brianna (Stuart) Lane, Jacquelyn Vujcec, Brendan Vujcec and nine great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 281 Dodge Rd., on Sunday from 12 Noon-3 PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Parker's family will be observing a period of mourning at Leon and Cindy's residence Wednesday from 6-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by making donations in Parker's memory to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Diskin Orphan Home of Israel, or any charity helping others. Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com