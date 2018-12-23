KNUUTILA, Linda C.

KNUUTILA - Linda C. Age 71, of the Town of Pendleton, NY, passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, December 20, 2018. Born on November 4, 1947 in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Lucille (Rossiter) Countryman. On March 15, 1969, Linda married Eric Knuutila. She was the writer of the Wrestling Review of Western New York and known as "Queen of Section 6 Wresting." In addition to her beloved husband, Mrs. Knuutila is survived by her loving children, Kristin Knuutila Clark and Jason (Kimberly) Knuutila; her adored grandchildren, Allyson, Matthew, Aaron, Lucas and Jillian; siblings, Nancy (Allan) Cochrane and Steven (Cynthia) Countryman; her former son-in-law, Robert Clark; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3-8 PM at Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, where a funeral service and celebration of her passing into eternal life will be held on Thursday, December 27th, at 11 AM, with Pastor Tom Kraft officiating. Prayers of committal and interment will follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the Lakeview Animal Sanctuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME. Please visit www.goodlandercares.com for online condolences, to view her tribute video when available and her full obituary.