Kmart employee accused of repeated thefts from closing store

An employee of the Kmart store, 2590 Military Road, Town of Niagara, is accused of stealing multiple items from the store as it goes through a going-out-of-business sale.

According to police reports, store officials documented thefts on 10 different occasions between Nov. 8 and Dec. 2, with the value of the stolen merchandise totaling close to $500. Most of the stolen items were clothing and shoes, police said, along with some foodstuffs.

Charged with petit larceny was Michael M. Powell, 60, of Chapin Avenue, Niagara Falls.