KIMELBERG, Michael R.

December 20, 2018, age 46, loving father of Lucy A. Kimelberg; dear former husband of Randilyn Kimelberg; dear son of Harold K. (Maggie) Kimelberg and the late Pamela C. Ahrens; dear brother of David (Shelley) Kimelberg; dear uncle of Sophie Kimelberg. The family will be present on Friday (January 11, 2019) from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (at W. Ferry St.) where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday (January 12, 2019) at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. A reception celebrating Michael's life will held at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY, following the funeral services. If desired, memorials may be made to the Neuroscience ICU at Buffalo General Medical Center. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com