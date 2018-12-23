JAAP, Robert A.

JAAP - Robert A. December 20, 2018. Beloved husband of Barbara J. (nee Jaeger) Jaap; devoted father of Jennifer L. Jaap (Matthew Neuland) and Julie A. Jaap; dear brother of the late Margaret, Walter, Charles and Susan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Bob's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com