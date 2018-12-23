HILL, Betty L. (DiStefano)

Of West Seneca, NY, beloved wife of the late Fred J. Hill; cherished mother of Karen, Kimberly (Mark) Pretko; loving grandmother of Ashley Pretko; sister of the late Michael DiStefano. The family would like to thank the Hospice staff for their loving care. Family and Friends will be received Wednesday, December 26th, 4-8PM, LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, 716-627-2919. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church, Mill Rd., West Seneca, on Thursday, December 27th at 9AM. Please assemble at church. Donations can be made in Betty's name to The Center for Hospice & Palliative Care at www.Lakesidefuneralhome.com