HASSE, F. Robert

HASSE - F. Robert December 22, 2018, beloved husband of Louise (nee Kujawa); dear father of John, Robert and Brian Hasse; brother of Joanne (David) Fleischman and Constance Hasse; also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Thursday at 11 AM. Visitation Wednesday 3-6 PM. Robert was District Capt., 9th District Eastern Region of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, donations to Roswell appreciated. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com