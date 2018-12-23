HARTNETT, Michael E.

HARTNETT - Michael E. Of West Seneca, entered into rest December 18, 2018. Beloved husband of Kimberly M. (nee Greiner) Hartnett; loving son of Linda and the late Michael J. Hartnett; dear brother of Kevin (Krista) and the late Robert Hartnett; cherished uncle of Jamie, Logan, Clara, and Kamryn; fond son-in-law of Roberta Stahl and Thomas (Kathleen) Greiner; also survived by relatives and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the lombardo funeral home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday (December 27th), from 3-7 PM, a funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com