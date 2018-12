GUZMAN, Nora T. (Feliciano)

December 17, 2018, at age 72. Nora is survived by daughter, Nita Guzman Del Vecchio; granddaughter, Maya Del Vecchio; sister, Ana Feliciano Cullinan, as well as many nieces and nephews. All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com