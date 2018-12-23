Share this article

Surveillance footage shows the suspect who robbed the Sunoco gas station at 6730 Packard Road on Sunday morning. (Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

Gunman robs Town of Niagara gas station

A male gunman robbed a Town of Niagara convenience store and gas station of an undetermined amount of money shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, Niagara County sheriff's deputies reported.

The clerk at the Sunoco station at 6730 Packard Road told deputies the suspect entered, pulled a handgun and demanded cash before the leaving with the money.

The suspect was wearing a maroon hoodie, white gloves and gray sweatpants, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information about the robbery or the suspect to call 438-3393 or visit niagarasheriff.com.

 

