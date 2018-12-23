Gunman robs Town of Niagara gas station

A male gunman robbed a Town of Niagara convenience store and gas station of an undetermined amount of money shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, Niagara County sheriff's deputies reported.

The clerk at the Sunoco station at 6730 Packard Road told deputies the suspect entered, pulled a handgun and demanded cash before the leaving with the money.

The suspect was wearing a maroon hoodie, white gloves and gray sweatpants, the Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information about the robbery or the suspect to call 438-3393 or visit niagarasheriff.com.