Grinch steals inflatable Grinch from Niagara Falls yard

In the children’s story by Dr. Seuss, the Grinch steals Christmas presents from homes in the fictitious town of Whoville. In Niagara Falls over the weekend, a real-life Grinch entered a pair of yards and pilfered holiday decorations, including a giant inflatable Grinch.

The green meanie was taken from a 74th Street yard sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, police said. The stolen inflatable was valued at $60.

A North Avenue woman reported that two inflatables were stolen from her front yard shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday. She said that she took her boyfriend to work and returned around 5:45 a.m. to find that her helicopter-flying Santa inflatable was missing, along with a holiday Minion. She estimated her loss at $120.