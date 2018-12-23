Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shake hands at the end of the game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka and Bills punter Matt Darr flub the extra point in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a touchdown to Bills wide receiver Zay Jones in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills punter Matt Darr punts in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls a play in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills tight end Jason Croom catches a pass in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after turning the ball over in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman returns a punt in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman scores a touchdown in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman rushes for a first down past Bills linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Lorenzo Alexander in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman bounces off Bills defensive back Rafael Bush and Bills free safety Jordan Poyer leg while being tackled and kept going into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills tight end Jason Croom rush for a first down past Patriots outside linebacker Elandon Roberts in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills tight end Jason Croom rushes for a first down past Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots running back Sony Michel rushes for a first down beating Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots running back Rex Burkhead rushes for a first down beating Bills free safety Jordan Poyer in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Deonte Thompson is helped off the field hurt in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs up the middle in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills tight end Logan Thomas drops a pass while covered by Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown recovers a fumble by Bills tight end Jason Croom after picking up a first down in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty strips the ball away from Bills tight end Jason Croom after picking up a first down in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rush for a first down past Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander intercepts the ball in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a first down past Patriots outside linebacker John Simon in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson intercepts Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Robert Foster drops a pass while covered by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is tackled by Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones during a punt return in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots running back James White scores a touchdown over Bills strong safety Micah Hyde in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills punter Matt Darr punts in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots running back Sony Michel scores a touchdown in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie returns a kick off in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie drops a pass while covered by Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Patriots running back Sony Michel rush for a first down past Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is pressured by Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy takes a handoff during the pregame warmups at Gillette Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during pregame warmups.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills fans enjoy the pregame warmups at Gillette Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy takes a handoff during pregame warmups.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
A Bills fan enjoys the pregame warmups at Gillette Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during pregame warmups at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches pregame warmups with Bills owner Terry Pegula.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
A Bills helmet decked out for the holidays on the sideline.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Santa enjoys the pregame warmups ups at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills fans enjoy the pregame warmups at Gillette Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Santa throws the football in the parking lot before the game at Gillette Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Santa throws the football in the parking lot before the game at Gillette Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Santa makes the rounds in the parking lot before the game at Gillette Stadium.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Luke Vanepps of Rochester made the trip for the Bills game at Gillette Stadium.
