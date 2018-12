GAGE, Suzanne K.

GAGE - Suzanne K. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 22, 2018, loving daughter of the late John Gage and the late Rita (late Russell) Fleetwood; dear sister of Patricia Johanson-Feil and the late Frank Gage; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel).