FOSTER, Denise "Dini"

Surrounded by friends and family, Denise "Dini" Foster, age 53, died December 19, 2018 following a catastrophic fall at her Potomac, MD home. Denise was born May 23, 1965 in Kenmore, NY. She was the much beloved daughter of the late Anthony "Jack" and Helen O'Keefe DiGesare. Denise married her longtime love, George O. Foster, on September 22, 1990 in Buffalo, NY. Her two cherished and loving sons were born and raised near Washington, DC - Jack Edwin Foster, 18, and William Charles Foster, 16, who will be comforted by Denise's ever present canine companions Shadow and Juno. Denise is survived by her sister Darlene Markarian (Michael), brothers Dennis DiGesare (Dawn) and Darrell DiGesare, mother-in-law Diane Foster (late Richard), sister-in-law Andrea Foster and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Following cherished time at Kenmore East High School, Denise attended the University of Buffalo and then went on to work 13 memorable years for Ingram Micro, where she made so many lifelong friends and received in-numerous accolades. Denise eventually retired in 2003 to care for her growing family. Denise will be most remembered for her love and devotion to family and friends, compassion, humor, culinary skills and passion for social justice. Visitation will be held December 26th from 6 to 8 PM. followed by services December 27 at 11 AM, both at Our Lady of Mercy in Potomac, MD. A memorial service will also be held at a later date in Buffalo, NY. Memorial contributions to be made in lieu of flowers, to the Joslin Diabetes Center in honor of her father.