FORSTER, Jean E. (Meinke)

December 19, 2018. Beloved wife of 62 years to Carl H. Forster; loving mother of Carl R. (Karen) Forster; dear grandmother of Matthew (fiance;e Jamie Doeing) Forster, Elizabeth (Kevin) Askey, and Emily Schultz; great-grandmother of Jonathan Askey; sister of Carol (Ernest) Rommel and the late James and Dolores Meinke; sister-in-law of Evelyn Meinke; "Auntie Grandma" of Amanda and Derek Meinke; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Crossroads Lutheran Church, 4640 Main St., at Burroughs Dr., Amherst, NY 14226 or the Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com