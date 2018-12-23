Five arrested, two more sought in Niagara Falls shoplifting spree

Niagara Falls Police reported that they arrested five people and are seeking two more after a weekend shoplifting spree at the Walmart Supercenter, 1540 Military Road.

In four incidents between Friday night and Saturday morning, nearly $1,200 worth of merchandise was stolen, according to reports.

Roderick L. Banks, 23, of Woodlawn Avenue, reportedly changed labels in order to obtain items worth $65.33 for just 99 cents, according to reports.

Two women allegedly attached false labels to 54 items and stole $445.45 worth of goods. They were identified as Dasiah M. Ortiz, 18, and Katie E. Shamrock, 39, both of McKoon Avenue. An accomplice is being sought.

Also charged with petit larceny were Nicholas S. Lewis, 34, of Cudaback Avenue, who allegedly stole $249 worth of goods, and Robert G. Patrick, 35, of 18th Street, accused of stealing $434.04 worth of video games and accessories. Police are seeking a North Tonawanda man said to be an accomplice of Patrick.

Police said that additional charges may be possible against Patrick, who they said is on parole from a previous burglary conviction.