Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 16.

AKRON

• 156 Main St., Frederick L. Eyer to Alissa Lemieux; Ryan Lemieux, $186,000.

• 14 Shepard Ave., John L. Wideman; Mary B. Wideman to Katherine Murray; William Murray, $110,000.

ALDEN

• 12733 Uebelhoer Road, Christopher M. Dundon; Robert C. Dundon Jr.; George Phillips; Lois L. Phillips to Kyle Gordon; Megan M. Gordon, $252,000.

• 2323 Wende Road, Charlotte M. Scarozza to William C. Foley; Leonard A. Weisbeck III, $168,000.

AMHERST

• 22 Lanoche Court, Paulette Crooke; Michael Toner to John L. Hartwell; Sheila M. Hartwell, $612,500.

• 77 Stonebridge Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Muraleetharan Kathiravelu; Ramya Rajkumaran, $531,020.

• 248 Northill Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to James Ryan; Karen Ryan, $494,590.

• 50 Arcadian Drive, Mingwei Wang to Bowen Xu; Guan Yu, $471,888.

• 20 Stonebridge Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Geon Kim, $450,745.

• 2056 Youngs Road, Ryan Homes of New York to Earl Robert Good; Loreen Rae Good, $430,000.

• 61 Stonebridge Drive, Ryan Homes of New York to Alankrita Gupta; Surendra Mohan, $411,115.

• 251 Crestwood Lane, Mohammed Safiuddin; Zubeda Safiuddin to Andrea R. Rutkowski; Scott A. Rutkowski, $310,000.

• 5 Huntington Court, Sally Lee Porter to Andrew M. Wilson; Jennifer L. Wilson, $307,000.

• 79 Chassin Ave., Joseph R. Murphy; Sarah E. Viksjo to Brandon Sansom; Tiffany Sansom, $299,000.

• 243 Oakwood Drive, Cindrea Bender; Samuel Puvendran to Mckenzie Haskell; William W. Haskell, $285,000.

• 22 Capen Boulevard, Susan A. Latona to Hicks Hakeem K O; Lisa O. Hicks, $257,500.

• 40 Colony Court, Bonnie J. Sobol; Joseph J. Sobol to Hannah E. Donner; Michael C. Nusinov, $255,000.

• 745 Tonawanda Creek Road, Diane C. Shuart-White; Dale R. White to Mark T. Lohouse, $252,000.

• 51 Wellington Court, Patricia A. Bretherton to Teresa Bernstein, $246,800.

• 123 Redwood Terrace, Calogera L. Mendola to Rubio David A Baca, $242,000.

• 103 Delamere Road, Claudia M. Reeves; David L. Reeves to Corinne C. Hook, $236,100.

• 37 Cherrywood Drive, Donald E. Courtney; Eleanor L. Courtney to Mark R. Muscoreil; Nora S. Muscoreil, $232,500.

• 954 Robin Road, Andrea R. Rutkowski; Scott A. Rutkowski to Naresh K. Mekala, $230,000.

• 349 Shetland Drive, Kalyana Moparthy; Sudha Moparthy to Ashley Kramek; James Kramek, $228,000.

• 3 Cloister Court, Susan L. Walkowiak to Pamela O. Rouse; Richard A. Rouse, $227,500.

• 126 Oakwood Drive, Gregory J. Rutkowski; Rebecca J. Rutkowski to Matthew Staley; Rachel Staley, $226,000.

• 3 Homer Lane Unit A, Nancy L. Martin; Paul F. Martin to Anthony Songin; Margaret M. Songin, $221,500.

• 259 Lehn Springs Drive, Frederick E Huber Jr Revocable Trust 050507 Tr Suc; Linda Ann Huber Revocable Trust 120507 Tr to Milan Omcikus; Milica Opacic, $205,000.

• 38 Hirschfield Drive, Anne S. Rutland; Robert E. Rutland Jr. to Leah Morcelle; Mitchell M. Morcelle, $190,000.

• 296 Cottonwood Drive, Debbie A. Herman; Jason J. Herman to Patrick A. Ogrady, $190,000.

• 367 Rosedale Boulevard, Gerald W. Schoenle Jr.; Joanne Schoenle to Rebecca L. Considine, $185,000.

• 1330 Dodge Road, Bradley J. Canna; Jennifer L. Canna to Curtis W. Cook; Sophia G. Handley, $181,600.

• 106 Richfield Road, Audrey M. Shafer; Carl Dennis Shafer to Jeffrey J. Stearns, $175,000.

• 55 Gaspe Drive, Dusen Barbara Van; Dusen Christopher Van; Dusen Gregory Van; Dusen Kathleen Van to Deborah A. Kozlowski; Eugene Kozlowski, $169,900.

• 34 Ponderosa Drive, Melanie M. Urbanski to Donna M. Renzi, $160,000.

• 434 Sagewood Drive, Marvin J. Ezzell; Marvin Ezzell; Louis P. Violanti to Eight Lives Holdings, $156,001.

• 51 Rosemont Drive, Denise Dennis-Coke to Michele Morgan; Rodney Morgan, $155,000.

• 398 Grover Cleveland Hwy, Hall Della J Vining; Richard B. Hall to Audrey J. Scalione; Nicholas V. Scalione, $152,000.

• 24 Harrogate Sq, Yuxiang Jiang to Rituparno Pal; Rajashri Sasmal, $149,000.

• 596 Longmeadow Road, Francis C. Henges to David R. Ligammari, $148,000.

• 109 Campus Dr E, Geraldine R. Davis to Benedict J. Battaglia; Ida F. Battaglia; Marcie Battaglia, $144,850.

• 111 Old Meadow Road, Norman R. Smock to Ellen E. Mandell, $138,000.

• 87 County Parkway, Shirley A. Murphy to Mark Mcness; Susan Mcness, $118,000.

• 5 Foxberry Dr #b, Jonathan R. Plezia to Melissa Caruso; Zachary R. Hopper, $113,000.

• 174 Pepper Tree Dr Unit A, Daniel J. Baik to Clairissa Breen, $112,000.

• 11 Georgian Lane, Florence H. Muscarella to Irshad Shaikh; Sajida Shaikh, $102,000.

• 232 South Cayuga Road, Deborah A. Pulvino; Eric C. Pulvino; Richard C. Pulvino to Deborah A. Pulvino, $24,594.

• 3091 Bailey Ave., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Tr; Soundview Home Loan Assest Backed Certificates Seriers 2006-Opt2 Tr; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-Opts Tr to Cr 2018, $24,500.

ANGOLA

• 295 North Main St., Scott Joslyn; Tina Joslyn to Jennifer L. Stender, $123,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 2255 Lapham Road, Richard L. Betschen; Cynthia L. Zucarelli to Michael C. Burkhalter; Lindsay J. Waiss, $486,000.

• 276 Behm Rd7, James Desiderio to Brittany A. Ladue; Daniel G. Ladue, $270,000.

• 199 Pennsylvania Ave., Michele P. Jones to Priscilla C. Repka, $244,500.

• 1403 Davis Road, Samuel Nevin to Bruce R. Wilson; Lynnette L. Wilson, $185,000.

BOSTON

• 8828 Zimmerman Road, Walter J. Sherman; Wanda J. Sherman to Joseph P. Oneill; Rochelle Oneill, $184,900.

BRANT

• Vacant land Hailey Road, James T. Rinaldo to Stephen J. Rinaldo, $35,000.

BUFFALO

• 677&701 Washington, United States Postal Service to Development Company Uniland; Uniland Partnership of Delaware dba, $3,050,000.

• 58 Tudor, Todd W. Brason to Lorrie M. Clemo; Steven P. Nicolais, $1,300,000.

• 145 Middlesex, Chrisanne Grimaldi to Brady A. Green; Leslie G. Green, $908,500.

• 459 Broadway, Drescher Paper Box to 459 Broadway, $797,000.

• 316 Rivermist, Mamie D. Charles; Mamie Debnam Charles; Roderick E. Charles to Anthony J. Colucci III, $565,000.

• 1698 Amherst, Chandra Fisher to Shawn W. Penrod, $380,000.

• 68 Irving Place, Charles W. Gordon; Margaret P. Gordon to Joseph R. Bielawa, $376,500.

• 102 Massachusetts, Calvin D. Carter; Marta Carter to Matthew C. Laflair, $341,700.

• 616 Tacoma, John F. Cozzarelli to Brian K. Burt Jr., $340,000.

• 105 Robie, Carolyn A. Pierce to Elizabeth J. Ciambrone; John Trigilio, $280,000.

• 133 Commonwealth, Sarah S. Higgins; Stephen R. Toole to Matthew C. Thomas; Adrienne J. Woike, $255,000.

• 367 Woodside Ave., Meghan R. Connors to John C. Murray, $245,000.

• 64 Tennyson, Rsr Homes to Jonathan Slingerland; Linda Slingerland, $245,000.

• 176 Camden Ave., Larry Brandon Davis to Christopher John Dicenzo, $243,000.

• 286 Grant, Westside Ministries to Good Neighbors Federal Credit Union, $240,000.

• 625 Busti, Clara A. Valvo; Frank S. Valvo; Salvatore F. Valvo to Kulwant Kang, $232,500.

• 969 Amherst St., Susan B. Schoellkopf to Krystal Marie Bailey; Isfren Rosario Jr., $212,026.

• 186 Normal Ave., Christopher P. Goodman; Kimberly D. Goodman; Kimberly D. Oconnell to Janett Coronado, $208,000.

• 90 Seminole Parkway, Unisource Realty to Eric S. Putnam, $189,900.

• 100 Remington, Teresa A. Campbell; Mariah Clearwater; Jean M. Lawson; Patrick R. Lawson; Paul R. Lawson; Timothy J. Lawson; Suzanne M. Sherk to Jerome Hundley; Lilyan Hundley, $172,500.

• 106 Sage, Cellino Brokers&holding to William Pike; Emily Rosen, $159,000.

• 163 Normal Ave., Sandra Kearns to Cavi Property Management, $150,000.

• 144 Lafayette Ave., Samuel V. Andrade to Anthony Mario Pacella, $143,000.

• 138 Marion, Jason C. Krull to Nilda L. Echevarria, $135,000.

• 35 Wildwood Place, Darren Scarcello to Carissa Dirado, $132,000.

• 11 High View Terrace, Jon A. Donaldson to Marie L. Connors, $132,000.

• 149 Chenango, Kyaw Kyaw Oo; Le Le Win to David Devantier, $130,000.

• 309 Lasalle, M&m Batim to Md Mayen Uddin, $125,000.

• 165 Ridgewood, Kevin J. Webster to Morgan Haettich, $121,900.

• 161 O Connell, David A. Forsyth Sr.; Francis W. Parker; Loretta J. Pike to Jeffrey Dunbar, $120,000.

• 136 Heath, Maria Czajkowski to 716 Rentals, $118,000.

• 61 Albemarle, Thaddeus Glabien to Kyaw Bue; Eh Bu Paw, $116,000.

• 193 Monroe, Sheila M. Eldridge to Janiece Sims, $112,000.

• 226 Gold St., Bryan Bollman to Barbara P. Snyder, $100,000.

• 683 Tonawanda, Ljerka Golubic; Marija Golubic to Play Meh; Ei Reh, $90,000.

• 265 Riverside Ave., Edilia E. Gonzalez; Pedro Agosto Ortiz to Sai Onfa, $89,900.

• 44 Altruria, Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; Lsf9 Mortgage Holdings; US Bank Trust NA Tr to Ellen Zimmerman, $86,000.

• 37 Deer, Bruce D. Hans to Kinfe Gebrezgabhir, $84,000.

• 47-51 Weber Ave., Rsr Homes to Masuma Akhter; Hayder Md Mostafa K, $80,000.

• 118 Krakow St., James Dematteo; Gregory A. Giuga; Gregory Giuga to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Tr; Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2001-2 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2001-2 Tr, $79,466.

• 17 Malsch, Troy Berry to Anthony D. Lee, $78,100.

• 27 Hunt Ave., Cindylynn Wixson; Daniel E. Wixson to Elle Uh; Michael Uh, $76,900.

• 522 La Salle Ave., North South Bd to Mohammed Alauddin Chowdhury, $75,000.

• 61 Crossman Ave., Demetris Davis; Michael Davis to Md Anik Islam, $75,000.

• 575 Hopkins, June M. Smith; William J. Smith to Richard M. Gibson; Melony L. Smith, $75,000.

• 97 Pries, June M. Smith; William J. Smith to Dezarae M. Green; Raymond J. Smith, $75,000.

• 526 Marilla St., Ferenc Dec Kerekes; Kerekes Francis A Dec; Francis Dec Kerekes; Margit E. Kerekes to Scott D. Phillips Sr., $74,500.

• 37 Laurel, Pacific Investments USA to Kaaj, $74,000.

• 59 Marigold, Samuel O. Hatten to Abubaker Mustak; Abubakar Nahid, $72,000.

• 145 Hudson, Irene Interests to Dana Clark; Ronald J. Schaeffer, $72,000.

• 59 Norway Park, Esb Group to Musleh Uddin Ahmed; Samina Ahmed, $71,000.

• 26 Woodside West, Robert F. Siler to Roberto N. Bonilla, $68,000.

• 21 Thatcher, Danis J. Gehl; Scott W. Gehl to Michael Horton, $67,900.

• 41 Zittel, Richard Abell; Steven Abell; Janice Durr; Susan A. Lex to Jam Lex, $63,526.

• 1302 Kensington, Excellent Houses to Shamsuddin Tomal, $63,000.

• 231 Oxford, Amy Arnoldo; Rose O. Fears to Nine Lives Holdings, $57,000.

• 221 Hastings, Joanne M. Leader; Thomas C. Leader Jr. to Kenya L. Peoples, $55,620.

• 218 Ludington St., Angelo Canna to Mohammad Rahman, $55,000.

• 89 Burgard Place, Maureen P. Lathrop to Fayaz A. Chowdhury, $55,000.

• 101 Seymour, Mary Carol Masterson to Denice Hernandez; Ibrahim Hernandez; Mariano Hernandez, $50,000.

• 1507 Jefferson Ave., Byron Woods to Bellamy Enterprises II, $50,000.

• 389 Cambridge, Theodis Fields to Rs Real Estate International, $50,000.

• 472 Amherst E, Nasrin Properties to Salma Hoque, $48,500.

• 36 Milford, Noble House Property Group to Cedar Property Group, $48,000.

• 102 Elmer, Amil Sarfraz to Parul Begum; Kamrul Hassan, $42,000.

• 92 Hastings, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Fairsis Corp, $42,000.

• 36 Morris Ave., Michael Joseph Chmiel; Juanita P. Smith to Queen City Visions, $40,000.

• 238 Benzinger St., Disc02 to Ec Cohen Real Estate, $40,000.

• 630 Wyoming, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Abdul Aziz, $40,000.

• 14 Alice, Vivian Drayton; Tiffany Kopacz to Ugr Cap, $37,000.

• 49 Riverside, Jeffrey Ward to Alshemmary Properites, $37,000.

• Vacant land Ashland, Mark J. Priester to Peter C. Murad; Holly A. Sinnott, $35,000.

• 90 Amherst St., Daniel P. Myers; Paul F. Myers Sr. to Richard Gonzalez, $35,000.

• 16 Portage, Frederick E. Strasser to Excellent Houses, $35,000.

• 47 Colfax, April M. Gonzalez; April Hart to Anila Corporation, $33,000.

• 80 Ideal, Susan M. Biasillo; Gerard T. Rine; Patricia A. Will to Drss, $30,000.

• 243 Berkshire Ave., Shantae L. Favors to Mohammad Afsar, $28,000.

• 1327 West, Michael Viera Cordeiro to Royal Seven Firm, $27,500.

• 72 Federal Ave., Janine M. Zinnerman to Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo, $27,000.

• 107 Beck, Salman International to Samsunnahar Munsur, $25,000.

• 61 Lang, Salem Basolaiman to Chowdhury Md Jahirul Amin, $25,000.

• 199 Leroy, Akil Properties to Ferdausi Rahman, $25,000.

• 87 Oconnor, Community Restoration Corporation to Habitat For Humanity/buffalo, $25,000.

• 10 Grimes St., Kazi Moshfeka Yasmin to Md Abul Kashem, $25,000.

• 251 Roslyn St., Ghc Empire Real Estate; Ghc Empire Real Estate to Bagum Mobarra; Mohammad Maksudur Rahman, $22,000.

• 61 Gatchell, Marie Turner to Saifun Suborna, $20,000.

• 190 Grant St., Khaled Alabadi to Delina Rental Properties, $18,500.

• 65 St Joseph, Tanvir Realty to Mariam Akther, $17,000.

• 162 Rose, City of Buffalo to Fb Community Land Trust, $16,000.

• 839 Prospect, City of Buffalo to Carolann M. Besch, $13,000.

• 98 Tennessee St., Joel Torres to Rami Pena, $13,000.

• 80 Ideal, Kenneth P. Rine to Drss, $10,000.

• 1442 Broadway, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Ahmad M. Shinwari, $8,000.

• 117 Zenner, City of Buffalo to Buffalo Go Green, $7,800.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 89 Blossom Wood Lane, Melissa K. White to Lynn A. Stewart; Thomas D. Stewart, $260,300.

• 83 Hickory Grove, Deborah A. Marzullo; Michael J. Marzullo to Nancy L. Martin; Paul F. Martin, $240,000.

• 341 Barbados Drive, Jacob M. Petre; Sopic Mary Beth V to Melisa L. Petre, $175,000.

• 74 Mapleview Road, Christopher J. Greene to Rodney Garrison; Michalis Mastri, $170,000.

• 90 Morris Circle, Christopher Francis to John E. Black; Rachel L. Zilka, $162,500.

• 417 French Road, Christopher J. Martin to Nathan Cain; Stephanie Cain, $160,000.

• 24 Peachrow Lane, Suzanne Gullo to Courtney Sophia Dahlin; Brett A. Davidson, $159,000.

• 198 Autumnwood Drive, Scott A. Morabito to Danielle Hajdu; James Hajdu, $155,000.

• 99 Fairvale Drive, Timothy W. Mccadden to Amanda Crystal Konkle; Konkle Andrew Allan Jr, $154,240.

• 29 Olmstead Ave., Jacqueline R. Achtyl to Stephanie J. White, $152,088.

• 279 Curtiss St., Nancy M. Horn to Matthew F. Strasser, $151,000.

• 68 Unionvale Road, Debra Tessmann to Deirdre L. Harkleroad; Joshua J. Harkleroad, $145,200.

• 7 Sylvia Drive, Michelle D. Drzyzga; Shawn D. Drzyzga to Jennifer M. Wojcik; Thomas M. Wojcik, $142,518.

• 24 Kilbourne Road, Christa F. Durivage to Peter S. Balisteri, $136,001.

• 85 Seminole Parkway, Michael C. Martha; John P. Pusateri to Jessica Kubiak-Lalka, $135,000.

• 111 Montfort Drive, Sara Gruszka to United Properties Development, $135,000.

• 101 Isabelle Road, Michael H. Kubik to Steven G. Wojcinski, $132,000.

• 111 Colette Ave., Robert H. Santi to Tyler J. Forestal, $131,500.

• 94 Arlington Place, Judith M. Krampen to Mohammed Mehedi Omar, $130,000.

• 47 King Ave., Anthony T. Castano; Margaret Castano to Ryan P. Martin, $123,000.

• 1238 George Urban Boulevard, Daniel J. Arcery to Muti Ubaydah, $123,000.

• 34 Seminole Parkway, Dolores T. Hauser to Michael Zolnowski, $117,600.

• 16 Wilshire Road, Mylo B. Smith to Judith Russell, $110,000.

• 122 St Felix, Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Ralph Lynch, $100,000.

• 16 Pine Ridge Road, Lee Cadby; Walter Rex Cadby to Andreas Gierke; Heather Gierke, $80,000.

• 154 Poinciana Parkway, Bliss Robert P Dec; Bliss Robert Patrick Dec; Jason Telaak to Rsr Homes, $75,700.

• 68 A-d Windwood Court, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Windwood Place, $73,000.

• 26 Atlantic Ave., Robert R. Ramm to Mian O. Rahman, $60,000.

• 225 Ellen Drive, Sandra A. Kobee; Sandra Kobee; Richard J. Lehner to Ltd Homes&properties, $56,351.

• 9 Paradise Court, Cr 2018 to Ace Homes NY, $39,000.

• 24 Marne Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Jasmin Akhter Adiba; K&r Buffalo Management, $34,000.

• 80 East Windwood Court, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Windwood Place, $15,000.

CLARENCE

• 4825 Spaulding Drive, 4825 Spaulding Drive to Margaret Romanowich; William D. Romanowich, $580,000.

• 8815 Roll Road, Robert T. Boccaccio; James N. Connelly to Larissa Rein; Frederick Ullrich, $520,000.

• 5025 Goodrich Road, Sandra Lafratta; Vincent Lafratta to Robert Boccaccio; Rahsaan H. Delain, $447,450.

• 4735 Boncrest East, Leroy M Goodyear Revocable Trust 042888 Tr to Bradley J. Canna; Jennifer Canna, $215,000.

• 8325 Transit Road, Eugene A. Metzinger Jr. to 8325 Transit Road, $170,000.

• 8679 Sunset Drive, Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust 2004-He10 Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Cathy Tuhovak, $131,500.

• 6384 Heise Road, Cesidio Lucente; Pia Maria Lucente to Kimberly A. Alloy; Rudolph Alloy Jr., $130,000.

• 5349 Glenview Drive, Spaulding Green to Forbes Homes, $120,000.

COLLINS

• 9408 Partridge Road, Lindsey A Emerling Trust II 080116 Tr to Therese A. Krasner, $169,000.

• 3529-3531 Route 39, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Southwest, $20,000.

• 3505 Route 39, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Southwestern, $15,000.

• 13963 Spring St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Southwest, $13,000.

CONCORD

• 6878 Genesee Road, Paul B. Carestio; Laura A. Persinger to Brandon D. Gallman, $165,000.

EDEN

• 8356 Cobblestone Court, Michael G. Edie to Alan J. Bratek; Kayla A. Mazur, $225,000.

• 8988 Sandrock, Bridgit R. Gerspacher; David J. Gerspacher to Allen B. Hach; Florence E. Hach, $219,000.

ELMA

• 7066 Clinton St., Patricia M. Eckis to Joanne Schweitzer; Joseph C. Schweitzer, $540,000.

• 3000 West Blood Road, Katherine E. Derose; Daniel C. Jackson; Judith B. Jackson; William J. Jackson to Bwpjt, $508,750.

• 841 Bowen Road, Pamela G. Ego to Richard M. Dombrowski; Elizabeth M. Klein, $450,000.

• 60 Tiffany, James N. Norris; Judith Norris to Brenda J. Lipinoga; Joseph J. Lipinoga, $265,000.

• 530 Ostrander, Karen M. Horvatis; Timothy A. Horvatis to Vicki M. Mccormick, $189,900.

• 1051 Rice Road, Betty Ann Krischan to Madeline B. Aikin; Jarrod R. Chandler, $170,000.

• Vacant land West Blood Road, Katherine E. Derose; Daniel C. Jackson; Judith B. Jackson; William J. Jackson to Bwpjt, $161,250.

EVANS

• 284 Roat Drive, Larissa Rein; Frederick C. Ullrich to Brian J. Morrison, $500,000.

• 9383 Lake Shore Road, Louise M. Bartels; Bradley R. Jackson to Joanne M. Manning; Robert D. Manning II; Jacob M. Pignone; Jessica L. Pignone, $328,000.

• 6490 Hamilton Drive, John Cai to Paul T. Piracci Jr., $159,000.

• 6689 Wayne Drive, Ronald L. Haag to Mark J. Murphy, $135,150.

• 6856 Schuyler Drive, Sheri Lynn Jazembak to Teal J. Gleason, $100,000.

• 919 Bennett Road, Mara M. Pfalzer to Brian Freeman, $96,500.

• 272 Eisenhower Ave., Jennifer L. Stender to Michelle Kelley, $95,000.

• 7220a Lake Shore Road, Stephen Kellogg to 7220 Lake Shore Road, $90,000.

• 450 Walnut Ave., Gregg Heckman; Marie Heckman to Hope E. Wilson, $45,900.

• 9627 Condon, Sheila M. Benoit to Katlyn Longbine; Nicholas S. Longbine, $30,000.

• Vacant land Southwestern Boulevard, Allewis S. Greninger to Jennifer Paluszynski; Robert Paluszynski, $30,000.

• 454 Roanoke Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Julie Violanti, $10,000.

GOWANDA

• 115 Buffalo St., Scott A. Clark; Sharon M. Clark to Damieka Maue; Michael Maue, $81,370.

• 275 Buffalo St., Jason M. Reid to 271 Buffalo St. , $32,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 1815 Love Road, Raj Chopra Family Trust Tr to Triple S Development, $500,000.

• 81 Parkview Drive, Nancy M. Luescher; Thomas C. Luescher to Kelly E. Beatty; Ethan R. Reardon, $313,000.

• 293 Tracey Lane, Charles Rivers; Charles L. Rivers; Delois Rivers to Sarah Peden, $167,000.

• 3377 Wallace Drive, Martin S. Grisanti to Leonard R. Riordan, $117,000.

HAMBURG

• 5893 Camp Road, Carol Liberatore; Peter A. Liberatore Jr.; Peter A. Liberatore Sr. to Ralph C. Lorigo, $1,125,000.

• 6286 Old Lakeshore Road, Colleen Dugan; David Dugan to Demario J. Todd; Mary E. Demario, $668,000.

• 4517 Winding Woods Lane, Donnette L. Adornetto; Gregory J. Adornetto to Casey Smigelski; Elizabeth Smigelski, $340,000.

• 3368 Nash Road, Southwest Investors Group to 3368 Nash Rd, $335,000.

• 5543 Cooper Ridge Road, Natale Building Corp to Kathleen Karpik; Paul Karpik, $305,000.

• 4182 Tisbury Lane, Elaine D. Binaxas to Beth A. Sardina, $295,000.

• 4233 Quinby Drive, Casimer Kawalek to Chad W. Staufenberger; Rachel P. Staufenberger, $260,000.

• 73 East Union St., Gary W. Bork; Patricia A. Bork; Tanya Racult to Corey Wells; Taylor Wells, $255,000.

• 84 Union St., Christine Walawander to Laura Williams Greene; Sean P. Greene, $230,000.

• 5992 Shoreham Drive, Scott Handschumaker to Adam T. Weatherell, $225,000.

• 8 Pinegrove Court, Salvatore M. Buscaglia to Colleen J. Sarick, $210,000.

• 6714 Vail Drive, Peter L. Hadley to Linda M Zink Irrevocable Trust 020112, $165,000.

• 3286 South Crek Road, Mark D. Vanderhoof to Jas Property Holding, $150,000.

• 5693 East Lane, Catherine H. Finotti; Helen C. Finotti to George L. Vegas; Maureen J. Vegas, $133,000.

• 4844 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Joyce A. Kish to Laura G. Larson, $133,000.

• 5644 Stilwell Road, Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to Robert Ochs, $125,100.

• 3791 West View Ave., Charles Vara; Katherine Vara to Adam C. Smith; Cassandra J. Smith, $125,000.

• 198 Euclid Ave., Carmella P. Biondo to Michael Eberl, $116,600.

• 28 Stelle St., Country Meadows Associates to Ryan Homes of New York, $48,000.

• 14 Stelle St., Country Meadows Associates to Ryan Homes of New York, $48,000.

• 8 Stelle St., Country Meadows Associates to Ryan Homes of New York, $48,000.

• 4996 Waterford Lane, Waterford Pines Community to David C. Engberg; Judith L. Engberg, $40,000.

• 3985 Buffalo Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Southwest, $37,000.

HOLLAND

• 9412 Burlingham Road, Cheryl L. Obrien; John D. Obrien to Connors Daniel Gregory III; Allison Lynne Sagraves, $85,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 63 Baker Court, Patrick F. Gorman Jr. to Anes Ali, $160,000.

• 48 Reed Ave., Francis Warthling to Caitlin S. Depasquale; Chuck Z. Jaworski, $129,000.

• 29 Knowlton Ave., Caitlin S. Depasquale to Hudda Hassan, $126,500.

• 23 Bell Ave., Mark J. Murphy to Magdiel Nieves Sr.; Zulma I. Nieves, $88,500.

• 194 Stevenson, Brandon M. Sireika to Rebecca Sireika, $40,000.

LANCASTER

• 58 Worthington Lane, Forbes Homes to Bradley M. Egan; Stefanie A. Egan, $348,613.

• 57 Trentwood Trl, Michael Hora III to Travis J. Baum; Kimberly L. Fetzer, $241,615.

• 5721 Broadway St., Edwin D. Slawatycki; Kathleen V. Slawatycki to Fawn R. Dipalma; Nicholas Dipalma, $195,000.

• 269 Broezel Ave., Susan M. Brooker to Glen Imiola; Sandra Imiola, $90,000.

• 55 Norris Ave., Emily T. Was to Mz&dz Properties, $85,000.

• 14 Hidden Meadow Crossing, Hidden Meadow Lan to Andrew P. Lovelace; Rachel M. Lovelace, $69,000.

MARILLA

• 11549 Tomarsue Drive, Daniel Schabel; Diana Schabel to Jeffrey F. Stoessel; Sara A. Stoessel, $265,000.

• 11289 Clinton St., Eric S. Putnam to Jesse J. Johnson, $210,000.

• 11413 Bullis Road, Henry T. Thauer to Sherry A. Fisher, $185,000.

• 12888 Bullis Road, James M. Krafft; Jill C. Thielman to Elaine P. Darnell, $174,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 6972 Draper Road, Thomas I. Lederhouse; Joanne B. Yousey to Gregory J. Rutkowski; Rebecca J. Rutkowski, $269,900.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10426 New Oregon Road, Paul R. Arno to Jesse Reiter; Linda Reiter, $27,500.

ORCHARD PARK

• 11 Chase Road, Jason D. Houseman; Jillian M. Houseman to National Residential Nominee Services, $459,900.

• 11 Chase Road, National Residential Nominee Services to Anna Marta Hewitt; Richard William Hewitt, $459,900.

• 5360 Murphy Road, Linda M. Potwora; Thomas R. Potwora to Amanda Collins; Morgan Collins, $365,000.

• 35 Potter Ave., David E. Bahn; Marilyn M. Bahn to Dominic A. Mainella; Jennifer L. Mainella, $338,000.

• 3755 Baker Road, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to John K. Michalik; Marian L. Michalik, $237,750.

• 4805 Freeman Road, Judy L. Capell; Thomas G. Capell to Christopher Mumbach; Maria Perry, $235,000.

• 40 Southwick Drive, Joseph&rosaline C Victore Irrevocable Trust Tr to Deborah Martino; Vincent Martino, $195,000.

• 3005 Abbott Road, Joseph T. Macaluso to 3005 Abbott, $136,500.

• 10 Hearthstone Terrace, Thomas J Johnson Construction to Bradley C. Neumeister; Melissa A. Neumeister, $100,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 100 Eaton St., Leslie Gentner to Jennifer Blumenstein; Norman Blumenstein; Cindy Bramer; William E. Bramer, $125,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 59 Bellinger Drive, Bethany M. Reich; Nicholas A. Scibetta to Ryan John Duschnik, $135,000.

• 12 Schuler Ave., Joyce A. Leach; Richard W. Leach to Matthew Richard Kurtzworth, $93,000.

• 303 Fillmore Ave., Jill Partsch to Rebecca L. Warthling, $90,000.

• 126 Ellicott Crk Rd Unit 6, Alice J. Carney; Deborah J. Kervin; Diane M. Myers to Hardy Family Wealth Trust 032813 Tr, $84,000.

TONAWANDA

• 184 Deerhurst Park Boulevard, Michael Reitano; Wendy S. Reitano to Jennifer Pangelinan; Mark A. Pangelinan, $325,000.

• 155 Woodcrest Boulevard, Patricia Marcus; Richard C. Marcus to David C. Dipasquale; Sondra Dipasquale, $280,000.

• 66 Millwood Drive, Sharon A. Wakelam to Christopher G. Sauer, $240,500.

• 156 Argonne Drive, Carol C. Doyle; Kevin J. Doyle to Dana Glina, $215,000.

• 3055 Delaware Ave., Stephen F. Tripodi; Wong C N Robert to Mary L. Miskey, $215,000.

• 86 Briarhurst Drive, Nancy O. Markwart to Mariana Goubran Guirguis; Sany Kozman, $176,500.

• 472 Traverse Boulevard, Kimberly Hanley to Amanda K. Jacek, $167,900.

• 34 St Amelia Drive, Jennifer S. Nemec to Lindsay Wiltsie, $165,500.

• 24 Fairmount Ave., Rebecca Spillman; Stephen A. Spillman to Shannon P. Clark, $165,000.

• 135 Zimmerman Boulevard, Sarah J. Warren; William T. Warren III to Alexander W. Buerger; Gumkowski Emily A R, $163,000.

• 75 Wendover Ave., Moll E. Christine; Moll S. Stewart to Jacqueline M. Albert; William S. Dunlap, $161,000.

• 198 Wrexham Ct N, Jeffrey A. Jones to Al Baghdadi Suhailah Mj; Saleh Omar Al, $155,000.

• 63 Castleton Place, Addis Appiani; Adua Appiani; Giancarlo Appiani; Mario Appiani; Romano Appiani; Gina Walsh to Ashley Giambra, $154,700.

• 232 Southwood Drive, Robert J. Neumann to Ryan G. Jones, $152,000.

• 131 Mang Ave., David Randazzo to Jennifer L. Miller, $148,000.

• 62 Harrison Ave., Gardenview Properties to Amanda Limardi, $140,000.

• 186 Green Tree Road, Carol S. Monaco to Najla Shtayeh, $137,500.

• 306 Fairfield, Misty J. Ostwald to Leah K. Raybuck, $135,500.

• 100 Midland Ave., Heather M. Rease to Audrey D. Kelly; Gregory D. Kelly, $125,000.

• 296 University Ave., Grace E. Jacobbi to Catherine Ngalula Muamba, $124,000.

• 612 Highland Ave., Kenneth R. Jones; Linda S. Jones; Marguerite M. Jones; Susan Jones-Lipomi to Taylor P. Jones, $115,000.

• 166 Glencove Road, Frances Botticello; Frances K. Rokicki to Linda M. Beale; Paul J. Beale, $110,000.

• 413 Tremont Ave., Kerry A. Schwabl to Melanie A. Greaney, $95,400.

• 1671 Colvin Boulevard, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Wnyrt, $90,000.

• 111 North Ellwood Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to WNY Development, $66,000.

WALES

• 11554 Big Tree Road, Frances M. Peek; Richard W. Peek Jr. to Kathleen R. Miller, $200,000.

WEST SENECA

• 5546 Seneca St., Josephine A. Pecak; Stanislaw F. Pecak to Alex Tarapacki, $220,000.

• 68 Erwin Rd4230, Cary D. Michaels; Gaye M. Michaels; Wallace D. Michaels; Mary A. Pearce; Cynthia A. Wylucki to Paula A. Maue, $167,500.

• 218 Seneca Crk Rd2348, Brian R. Levy; Mildred J. Levy; Robert D. Summerville to Kevin R. Loga, $164,900.

• 170 St Jude Terrace, Cheryl M. Batt; Dorothy R. Komosinski; Thomas M. Komosinski to Mark R. Hunter, $160,000.

• 169 Lexington Grn1062, Dorothy G. Borowicz to Moran M. Jennifer, $148,000.

• 1108 Orchard Park Road, George R. Flattery; George Flattery; James D. Tresmond to John Apgar, $142,070.

• 35 Hemlock Dr4207, Cynthia L. Dimitrievski; Louie Dimitrievski to Bank of America NA, $135,960.

• 1955 Ridge Road, John F. Draegert; Miriam Draegert to James R. Goodfellow Jr., $124,900.

• 129 Duerstein St., Timothy D. Welker to Chevaun N. Lewis, $89,000.

• 117 Electric Ave., Catherine Anne Bungo; Kevin M. Lijewski to Nicole F. Horras, $81,000.

• 1172 Indian Church Rd #17, Paula A. Maue to Andrea Nyitrai, $75,000.

• 114 Tindle Ave., Theresa M. Betz; Theresa Betz; Michael J. Herberger to Kweb Properties, $69,200.

• 223 Aurora Ave1126, Jean E. Pawlowski to Grayson Unlimited, $40,000.